    KAMANDAG 9 BRoll: VMM-364 Inserts U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines during a simulated airfield seizure

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman and Lance Cpl. Nan Yang

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, conduct a simulated airfield seizure during KAMANDAG 9 at Berong Airstrip, Palawan, Philippines, May 30, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and ex capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman and Lance Cpl. Nan Yang with courtesy video from U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Taylor Bussick)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964746
    VIRIN: 250530-M-WD207-2001
    Filename: DOD_111036299
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: PALAWAN, PH

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, KAMANDAG 9 BRoll: VMM-364 Inserts U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines during a simulated airfield seizure, by SSgt Luc Boatman and LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kamandag, Marines, Philippines, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, FriendsPartnersAllies, SaferTogetherUSPH

