U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, conduct a simulated airfield seizure during KAMANDAG 9 at Berong Airstrip, Palawan, Philippines, May 30, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and ex capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman and Lance Cpl. Nan Yang with courtesy video from U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Taylor Bussick)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964746
|VIRIN:
|250530-M-WD207-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111036299
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|PALAWAN, PH
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, KAMANDAG 9 BRoll: VMM-364 Inserts U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines during a simulated airfield seizure, by SSgt Luc Boatman and LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.