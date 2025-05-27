Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU | Resupply at Sea During ARGMUEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conducts a resupply at sea in support of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 21, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWO ARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 20:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964745
    VIRIN: 250521-M-KB995-1001
    PIN: 250521
    Filename: DOD_111036180
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | Resupply at Sea During ARGMUEX, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd MEU, RAS, USMC, IWO ARG-22ND MEU, ARGMEUEX, RESUPPLY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download