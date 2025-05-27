22nd MEU | Resupply at Sea During ARGMUEX

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), conducts a resupply at sea in support of Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 21, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWO ARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)
