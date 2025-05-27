KAMANDAG 9 B-Roll: MWSS-373 deploys tactical air ground refueling system in Palawan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964744" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, set up a forward arming and refueling point utilizing a tactical air ground refueling system at Berong, Palawan, Philippines, during KAMANDAG 9, May 30, 2025. The TAGRS includes all of the refueling components in one compact system allowing for rapid setup and breakdown, making it essential for expeditionary operations in austere environments. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)