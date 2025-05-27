Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9 B-Roll: MWSS-373 deploys tactical air ground refueling system in Palawan

    PHILIPPINES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, set up a forward arming and refueling point utilizing a tactical air ground refueling system at Berong, Palawan, Philippines, during KAMANDAG 9, May 30, 2025. The TAGRS includes all of the refueling components in one compact system allowing for rapid setup and breakdown, making it essential for expeditionary operations in austere environments. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964744
    VIRIN: 250530-M-YV233-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_111036117
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 9 B-Roll: MWSS-373 deploys tactical air ground refueling system in Palawan, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Marines
    Kamandag
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SaferTogetherUSPH

