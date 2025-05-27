Hegseth Speaks in Singapore

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025 (EDT)/May 31, 2025 (Singapore). Hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the event is an opportunity to discuss the region’s most pressing security challenges and engage in important bilateral talks. Hegseth is discussing the Defense Department’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region with regional defense ministers, underscoring its vital importance to U.S. interests.