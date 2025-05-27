Hegseth Speaks in Singapore

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025 (EDT)/May 31, 2025 (Singapore). Hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the event is an opportunity to discuss the region’s most pressing security challenges and engage in important bilateral talks. Hegseth is discussing the Defense Department’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region with regional defense ministers, underscoring its vital importance to U.S. interests.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 00:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|964738
|Filename:
|DOD_111035947
|Length:
|00:35:59
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
