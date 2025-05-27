Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hegseth Speaks in Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    05.31.2025

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025 (EDT)/May 31, 2025 (Singapore). Hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the event is an opportunity to discuss the region’s most pressing security challenges and engage in important bilateral talks. Hegseth is discussing the Defense Department’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region with regional defense ministers, underscoring its vital importance to U.S. interests.

    Location: SG

