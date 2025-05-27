QUART: LCACs, Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Hopman, company commander of Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts an on-camera interview prior to an open-water transit on a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Patrick Katz)