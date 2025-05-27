U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Hopman, company commander of Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conducts an on-camera interview prior to an open-water transit on a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 30, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon and Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 23:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964737
|VIRIN:
|250530-M-HU496-5162
|PIN:
|1111
|Filename:
|DOD_111035940
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART: LCACs, Marines Embark USS Harpers Ferry, by SSgt Dylan Chagnon and Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.