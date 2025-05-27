Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-228 Aviation G Co perform MEDEVAC training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    05.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Citizen-Soldiers of the 2-238 Army Aviation G Company assigned to the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard perform MEDEVAC training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 19:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964722
    VIRIN: 250529-A-MM593-8346
    Filename: DOD_111035739
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-228 Aviation G Co perform MEDEVAC training, by SSG Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    annual training
    Army Aviation
    medevac exercise
    101st Troop Command
    Siempre Presente

