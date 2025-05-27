Citizen-Soldiers of the 2-238 Army Aviation G Company assigned to the 101st Troop Command of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard perform MEDEVAC training.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 19:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964722
|VIRIN:
|250529-A-MM593-8346
|Filename:
|DOD_111035739
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-228 Aviation G Co perform MEDEVAC training, by SSG Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
