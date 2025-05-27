Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - Victory with Honors 2025

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet and Sgt. Hunter Tate

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a Victory with Honors Ceremony at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 30, 2025. The ceremony gives farewell to U.S. Army Brigadier General Terry R. Tillis as he will depart Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964719
    VIRIN: 250530-A-UT364-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111035677
    Length: 00:17:59
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Fort Riley
    Victory with Honors
    Victory with Honors Ceremony

