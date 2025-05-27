U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a Victory with Honors Ceremony at Fort Riley, Kansas, May 30, 2025. The ceremony gives farewell to U.S. Army Brigadier General Terry R. Tillis as he will depart Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 18:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964719
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-UT364-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111035677
|Length:
|00:17:59
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll - Victory with Honors 2025, by SPC Kenneth Barnet and SGT Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS
