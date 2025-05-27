Herk Nation honors fallen service members with retreat ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Little Rock held a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 22, 2025. The event gathered community members to pause and remember the countless U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in service to their country, whose valor and sacrifice form the foundation of our nation’s strength and resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)