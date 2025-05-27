Herk Nation honors fallen service members with retreat ceremony

Team Little Rock held a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 22, 2025. The event gathered community members to pause and remember the countless U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in service to their country, whose valor and sacrifice form the foundation of our nation’s strength and resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 17:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964717
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111035592
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
