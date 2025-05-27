Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herk Nation honors fallen service members with retreat ceremony

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by David Amaral 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Team Little Rock held a Memorial Day Retreat Ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 22, 2025. The event gathered community members to pause and remember the countless U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in service to their country, whose valor and sacrifice form the foundation of our nation’s strength and resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 17:28
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herk Nation honors fallen service members with retreat ceremony, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation

