Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wastewater Treatment Plant Arrives in Chimney Rock

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A new wastewater treatment plant is delivered to Chimney Rock as part of ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, May 30, 2025. The facility, expected to be operational by mid-June, will treat up to 15,000 gallons of wastewater per day, enhancing public health and environmental resilience in the region (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964713
    VIRIN: 250530-A-FB511-7388
    Filename: DOD_111035463
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wastewater Treatment Plant Arrives in Chimney Rock, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download