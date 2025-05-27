Wastewater Treatment Plant Arrives in Chimney Rock

A new wastewater treatment plant is delivered to Chimney Rock as part of ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, May 30, 2025. The facility, expected to be operational by mid-June, will treat up to 15,000 gallons of wastewater per day, enhancing public health and environmental resilience in the region (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
