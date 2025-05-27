Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field Police Week 2025

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Defenders from the 1st Special Operations Wing host Police Week at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 12-16, 2025. The event included memorial ceremonies, team challenges and community outreach activities highlighting their mission—to protect and serving both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 16:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964710
    VIRIN: 250516-F-FD009-1001
    Filename: DOD_111035340
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hurlburt Field Police Week 2025, by SrA Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security forces
    police week
    Hurlburt Field 1SOW

