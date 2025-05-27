Defenders from the 1st Special Operations Wing host Police Week at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 12-16, 2025. The event included memorial ceremonies, team challenges and community outreach activities highlighting their mission—to protect and serving both at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964710
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-FD009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111035340
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field Police Week 2025, by SrA Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
