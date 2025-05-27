Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st ARS refuels 1st SOW AC-130Js

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron refuel an AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida, over the Gulf of America, May 21, 2025. The AC-130J is modified with the Precision Strike Package, which includes a mission management console, robust communications suite, two electro-optical infrared sensors, advanced fire control equipment, precision-guided munitions delivery capability, as well as trainable 30mm and 105mm weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964708
    VIRIN: 250521-F-IA158-3001
    Filename: DOD_111035248
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS refuels 1st SOW AC-130Js, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download