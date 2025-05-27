91st ARS refuels 1st SOW AC-130Js

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron refuel an AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida, over the Gulf of America, May 21, 2025. The AC-130J is modified with the Precision Strike Package, which includes a mission management console, robust communications suite, two electro-optical infrared sensors, advanced fire control equipment, precision-guided munitions delivery capability, as well as trainable 30mm and 105mm weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)