Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron refuel an AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida, over the Gulf of America, May 21, 2025. The AC-130J is modified with the Precision Strike Package, which includes a mission management console, robust communications suite, two electro-optical infrared sensors, advanced fire control equipment, precision-guided munitions delivery capability, as well as trainable 30mm and 105mm weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964708
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-IA158-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111035248
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 91st ARS refuels 1st SOW AC-130Js, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.