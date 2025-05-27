U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron (CS) and 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron (JCSS) set up radio communication during a mission readiness employment exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2025. Operation Silent Shadow was a three-day joint base exercise offering realistic contingency tasks associated with engineering, construction, communications and other support functions related to setting up a forward operating base. The 6th CS and 290th JCSS were tasked to create and operate a foreign operating base without endangering the operational security of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964706
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-SI502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111035137
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Silent Shadow at MacDill AFB, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.