Operation Silent Shadow at MacDill AFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron (CS) and 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron (JCSS) set up radio communication during a mission readiness employment exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2025. Operation Silent Shadow was a three-day joint base exercise offering realistic contingency tasks associated with engineering, construction, communications and other support functions related to setting up a forward operating base. The 6th CS and 290th JCSS were tasked to create and operate a foreign operating base without endangering the operational security of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)