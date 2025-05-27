Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Silent Shadow at MacDill AFB

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron (CS) and 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron (JCSS) set up radio communication during a mission readiness employment exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2025. Operation Silent Shadow was a three-day joint base exercise offering realistic contingency tasks associated with engineering, construction, communications and other support functions related to setting up a forward operating base. The 6th CS and 290th JCSS were tasked to create and operate a foreign operating base without endangering the operational security of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Location: FLORIDA, US

