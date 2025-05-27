video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion, and paratroopers assigned to the British 4th Battalion, conduct land and water airborne operations during Lagoon Leap 2025, in Florida on May 14-16th, 2025. Lagoon Leap strengthens the strategic partnership between U.S. and U.K. airborne forces, enhances interoperability, hones tactical skills in contested environments, and fosters camaraderie, morale, and mutual trust through shared training and cultural exchange. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)