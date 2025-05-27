U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion, and paratroopers assigned to the British 4th Battalion, conduct land and water airborne operations during Lagoon Leap 2025, in Florida on May 14-16th, 2025. Lagoon Leap strengthens the strategic partnership between U.S. and U.K. airborne forces, enhances interoperability, hones tactical skills in contested environments, and fosters camaraderie, morale, and mutual trust through shared training and cultural exchange. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964703
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-CN213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111035067
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lagoon Leap 2025, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.