    Lagoon Leap 2025

    HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion, and paratroopers assigned to the British 4th Battalion, conduct land and water airborne operations during Lagoon Leap 2025, in Florida on May 14-16th, 2025. Lagoon Leap strengthens the strategic partnership between U.S. and U.K. airborne forces, enhances interoperability, hones tactical skills in contested environments, and fosters camaraderie, morale, and mutual trust through shared training and cultural exchange. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964703
    VIRIN: 250516-A-CN213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111035067
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA, US

    478th Civil Affairs Battalion
    Joint-Service Exercise
    U.S. Army reserve
    Lagoon Leap 2025
    4th Battalion Parachute Regiment

