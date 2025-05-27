Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Air National Guard transfers two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard, were transferred to the Michigan Air National Guard, May 30, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964689
    VIRIN: 250530-F-PA115-1927
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111034883
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    This work, Maryland Air National Guard transfers two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, by SMSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Maryland Air National Guard, 175th Wing

