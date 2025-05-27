Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in a change of command ceremony at the 101st Division Parade Field at Fort Campbell, Ky. on May 30, 2025. The ceremony marks the transfer of command, from outgoing Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia to incoming Maj. Gen. David Gardner as the commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.

    Soundbites from:

    Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson
    Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps

    Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia
    Outgoing Commanding General of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell

    Maj. Gen. David Gardner
    Incoming Commanding General of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964681
    VIRIN: 250530-A-KQ181-5832
    Filename: DOD_111034483
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command 2025, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Fort Campbell
    air assault
    change of command
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download