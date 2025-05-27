Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in a change of command ceremony at the 101st Division Parade Field at Fort Campbell, Ky. on May 30, 2025. The ceremony marks the transfer of command, from outgoing Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia to incoming Maj. Gen. David Gardner as the commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.
Soundbites from:
Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson
Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps
Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia
Outgoing Commanding General of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell
Maj. Gen. David Gardner
Incoming Commanding General of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964681
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-KQ181-5832
|Filename:
|DOD_111034483
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command 2025, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.