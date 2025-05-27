101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Change of Command 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in a change of command ceremony at the 101st Division Parade Field at Fort Campbell, Ky. on May 30, 2025. The ceremony marks the transfer of command, from outgoing Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia to incoming Maj. Gen. David Gardner as the commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.



Soundbites from:



Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson

Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps



Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia

Outgoing Commanding General of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell



Maj. Gen. David Gardner

Incoming Commanding General of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell