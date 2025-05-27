Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 2025 The State of the Federal EHR

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Dana Crudo 

    Defense Health Agency

    On May 21, 2025, the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) office hosted the 18th State of the Federal EHR, a public event held twice a year to discuss the current and future state of the Federal EHR. The virtual meeting featured updates from FEHRM, Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). It also featured sessions on topics of interest to upcoming end users as the Federal EHR is deployed to more sites.

