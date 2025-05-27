May 2025 The State of the Federal EHR

On May 21, 2025, the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) office hosted the 18th State of the Federal EHR, a public event held twice a year to discuss the current and future state of the Federal EHR. The virtual meeting featured updates from FEHRM, Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). It also featured sessions on topics of interest to upcoming end users as the Federal EHR is deployed to more sites.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 13:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|964679
|VIRIN:
|250521-O-RF869-1634
|Filename:
|DOD_111034390
|Length:
|01:58:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
