Marines interact with civilians at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

U.S. Marines set up and showcase a static display for NASCAR fans at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, May 23 and 24, 2025. The U.S. Marine Corps supported the Coca-Cola 600, a NASCAR race held during Memorial Day weekend, with static displays of military vehicles and participation in ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)