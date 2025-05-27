Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines interact with civilians at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

    CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines set up and showcase a static display for NASCAR fans at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, May 23 and 24, 2025. The U.S. Marine Corps supported the Coca-Cola 600, a NASCAR race held during Memorial Day weekend, with static displays of military vehicles and participation in ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964678
    VIRIN: 250523-M-YV358-1001
    Filename: DOD_111034375
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US

