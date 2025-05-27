Marines interact with civilians at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

U.S. Marines set up and showcase a static display for NASCAR fans at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, May 23 and 24, 2025. The U.S. Marine Corps supported the Coca-Cola 600, a NASCAR race held during Memorial Day weekend, with static displays of military vehicles and participation in ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964678
|VIRIN:
|250523-M-YV358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111034375
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
