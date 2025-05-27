Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Corps MOH Recipients

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Two U.S. Army paymasters were awarded Medals of Honor, and their careers closely mirror one another.

    As we celebrate the Army Finance Corps’ 250th birthday, join Doug Curell, U.S. Army National Guard chief financial officer, as we look back at the careers of Maj. Gen. George Baird and Brig. Gen. Francis Dodge.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:51
    Length: 00:00:48
