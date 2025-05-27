Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Corps MOH Recipients

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two U.S. Army paymasters were awarded Medals of Honor, and their careers closely mirror one another.



As we celebrate the Army Finance Corps’ 250th birthday, join Doug Curell, U.S. Army National Guard chief financial officer, as we look back at the careers of Maj. Gen. George Baird and Brig. Gen. Francis Dodge.