Two U.S. Army paymasters were awarded Medals of Honor, and their careers closely mirror one another.
As we celebrate the Army Finance Corps’ 250th birthday, join Doug Curell, U.S. Army National Guard chief financial officer, as we look back at the careers of Maj. Gen. George Baird and Brig. Gen. Francis Dodge.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 12:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964677
|VIRIN:
|250519-O-YX241-8489
|Filename:
|DOD_111034367
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Corps MOH Recipients, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.