Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - DMR

Do you know a Distinguished Member of the Regiment?
As we continue our celebration of the U.S. Army Finance Corps' 250th birthday, lets take a moment to look at one most prestigious awards in the Finance Corps as Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Rodland, US Army Finance and Comptroller School senior enlisted advisor and Finance Corps regimental sergeant major, describes the DMR and what it means.
The Finance Corps designated the first DMR and conferred the initial corresponding regimental medallion on May 5, 1990.
The DMR program honors individuals whose legacy of landmark contributions and unique acts brings significant credit to the Finance Corps. Distinguished Members of the Regiment display a lasting dedication to the core Finance values of Patriotism, Integrity, Competence, and Service.
Each awardee receives a distinctive medallion and a unique Department of the Army certificate. The honorees' names are engraved on the DMR plaque, which hangs in the Finance School.
