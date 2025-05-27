Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - USAFINCOM Flag

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    As we celebrate the U.S. Army Finance Corps’ 250th birthday, we must also recognize a history that has been forged in fire since 1775, a history that includes both triumph and tragedy.

    Join Maj. Gen. Mark S. Bennett, Director of the Army Budget, as we look back at one of the more difficult memories in our history with a U.S. Army Finance Command flag that was present at the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

    The then-USAFINCOM headquarters was located in the Pentagon as was Operating Agency-22, which was responsible for managing resources and finance for various Army activities. Tragically, O/A 22 took heavy losses on that day.

    Still our nation, our Army and our Finance Corps persevered, and the flag us preserved as a lasting tribute to those men and women.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964675
    VIRIN: 250527-O-YX241-4476
    PIN: 25052701
    Filename: DOD_111034331
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

