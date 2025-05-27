Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - USAFINCOM Flag

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we celebrate the U.S. Army Finance Corps’ 250th birthday, we must also recognize a history that has been forged in fire since 1775, a history that includes both triumph and tragedy.



Join Maj. Gen. Mark S. Bennett, Director of the Army Budget, as we look back at one of the more difficult memories in our history with a U.S. Army Finance Command flag that was present at the Pentagon during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.



The then-USAFINCOM headquarters was located in the Pentagon as was Operating Agency-22, which was responsible for managing resources and finance for various Army activities. Tragically, O/A 22 took heavy losses on that day.



Still our nation, our Army and our Finance Corps persevered, and the flag us preserved as a lasting tribute to those men and women.