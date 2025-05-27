Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Recruiting Poster

We want YOU for the U.S. Army Finance Corps!
Join Brig. Gen. Sara Dudley, US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) deputy commanding general and finance officer, as we celebrate the Finance Corps’ 250th birthday with this look back at a recruiting poster from the 1920s.
The poster artwork highlights the transition and mechanization of the Army between the World Wars with everything from horses and cannons to early tanks and biplanes.
