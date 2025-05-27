Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Recruiting Poster

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    We want YOU for the U.S. Army Finance Corps!

    Join Brig. Gen. Sara Dudley, US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) deputy commanding general and finance officer, as we celebrate the Finance Corps’ 250th birthday with this look back at a recruiting poster from the 1920s.

    The poster artwork highlights the transition and mechanization of the Army between the World Wars with everything from horses and cannons to early tanks and biplanes.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964674
    VIRIN: 250521-O-YX241-8197
    PIN: 25052101
    Filename: DOD_111034329
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

