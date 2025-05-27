Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance Recruiting Poster

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We want YOU for the U.S. Army Finance Corps!



Join Brig. Gen. Sara Dudley, US Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) deputy commanding general and finance officer, as we celebrate the Finance Corps’ 250th birthday with this look back at a recruiting poster from the 1920s.



The poster artwork highlights the transition and mechanization of the Army between the World Wars with everything from horses and cannons to early tanks and biplanes.