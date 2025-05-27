Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - DFAS

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Join us as we celebrate the U.S. Army Finance Corps’ 250th birthday by taking a look back with our partners at the Defense Finance and Accounting Service - DFAS!

    Before the creation of myPay and direct deposit was the standard, paper checks were stuffed and mailed out to Soldiers. One way of stuffing all those checks was with this unique machine, which is now on display at the Finance Corps Museum.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    This work, Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - DFAS, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday

