Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - DFAS

Join us as we celebrate the U.S. Army Finance Corps’ 250th birthday by taking a look back with our partners at the Defense Finance and Accounting Service - DFAS!
Before the creation of myPay and direct deposit was the standard, paper checks were stuffed and mailed out to Soldiers. One way of stuffing all those checks was with this unique machine, which is now on display at the Finance Corps Museum.
