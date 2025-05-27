Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - DFAS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join us as we celebrate the U.S. Army Finance Corps’ 250th birthday by taking a look back with our partners at the Defense Finance and Accounting Service - DFAS!



Before the creation of myPay and direct deposit was the standard, paper checks were stuffed and mailed out to Soldiers. One way of stuffing all those checks was with this unique machine, which is now on display at the Finance Corps Museum.