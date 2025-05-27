Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance School

Col. Robert Le’iato, US Army Finance and Comptroller School commandant and Chief of the Finance Corps, dives into the history of the schoolhouse.
Founded as the Army Finance School in 1920, the first graduating class consisted of 34 students.
