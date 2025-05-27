Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance School

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Robert Le’iato, US Army Finance and Comptroller School commandant and Chief of the Finance Corps, dives into the history of the schoolhouse.

    Founded as the Army Finance School in 1920, the first graduating class consisted of 34 students.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964668
    VIRIN: 250423-O-YX241-3096
    PIN: 25042301
    Filename: DOD_111034298
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    This work, Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Finance School, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday

