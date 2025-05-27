Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - African Notes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964667" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During World War II, the Allies launched Operation Torch in North Africa in November 1942. The success of this operation under U.S. Army Gen. Dwight Eisenhower gave the Allies a base to launch operations in Europe.



U.S. Soldiers fighting in Operation Torch were paid in cash, and Allied leaders were concerned that this cash could fall into enemy hands. To prevent this, Soldiers were paid in an emergency currency known as the "North Africa Notes."



These silver certificates had a unique yellow seal so if the money supply was captured, it could be repudiated and made worthless to the enemy.