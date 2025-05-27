Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - African Notes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    During World War II, the Allies launched Operation Torch in North Africa in November 1942. The success of this operation under U.S. Army Gen. Dwight Eisenhower gave the Allies a base to launch operations in Europe.

    U.S. Soldiers fighting in Operation Torch were paid in cash, and Allied leaders were concerned that this cash could fall into enemy hands. To prevent this, Soldiers were paid in an emergency currency known as the "North Africa Notes."

    These silver certificates had a unique yellow seal so if the money supply was captured, it could be repudiated and made worthless to the enemy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964667
    VIRIN: 250428-O-YX241-5622
    PIN: 25042801
    Filename: DOD_111034292
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - African Notes, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download