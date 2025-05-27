During World War II, the Allies launched Operation Torch in North Africa in November 1942. The success of this operation under U.S. Army Gen. Dwight Eisenhower gave the Allies a base to launch operations in Europe.
U.S. Soldiers fighting in Operation Torch were paid in cash, and Allied leaders were concerned that this cash could fall into enemy hands. To prevent this, Soldiers were paid in an emergency currency known as the "North Africa Notes."
These silver certificates had a unique yellow seal so if the money supply was captured, it could be repudiated and made worthless to the enemy.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964667
|VIRIN:
|250428-O-YX241-5622
|PIN:
|25042801
|Filename:
|DOD_111034292
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - African Notes, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.