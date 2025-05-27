Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Pay Manual

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    How much did a U.S. Army private make per month in 1898?

    Find out as we continue celebrating the U.S. Army Finance Corps’ 250th birthday by looking at a War Department Army pay manual from 1898.

    Location: US

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday

