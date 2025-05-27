Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Payday Recording

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Payday, payday, making Soldiers happy, passing out the money…



Brad Staggs, U.S. Army Financial Management Command public affairs officer, honors the Army Finance Corps 250th birthday by recalling some history about the Finance Corps’ march.



Colloquially known as “Payday,” the march was written by U.S. Army Col. A.E.R. Howarth and was recorded by the U.S. Army Band and Chorus. The only known master recording of the March is housed at the U.S. Army Finance Corps Museum at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.