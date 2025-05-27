Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Payday Recording

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Payday, payday, making Soldiers happy, passing out the money…

    Brad Staggs, U.S. Army Financial Management Command public affairs officer, honors the Army Finance Corps 250th birthday by recalling some history about the Finance Corps’ march.

    Colloquially known as “Payday,” the march was written by U.S. Army Col. A.E.R. Howarth and was recorded by the U.S. Army Band and Chorus. The only known master recording of the March is housed at the U.S. Army Finance Corps Museum at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Payday Recording, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday

