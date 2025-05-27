Army Finance Corps 250th Birthday - Payday Recording

Payday, payday, making Soldiers happy, passing out the money…
Brad Staggs, U.S. Army Financial Management Command public affairs officer, honors the Army Finance Corps 250th birthday by recalling some history about the Finance Corps’ march.
Colloquially known as “Payday,” the march was written by U.S. Army Col. A.E.R. Howarth and was recorded by the U.S. Army Band and Chorus. The only known master recording of the March is housed at the U.S. Army Finance Corps Museum at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964664
|VIRIN:
|250421-O-YX241-7574
|PIN:
|25042101
|Filename:
|DOD_111034219
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
