    Motorcycle Safety PSA

    DAVIS-MONTHAN, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    A public service announcement detailing the increased chance of death or serious injury while riding motorcycles in the summer at Davis-Monthan, Arizona, May 29, 2025. This video was created to highlight the importance of safe and alert driving to increase road safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 12:02
    Category: PSA
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN, ARIZONA, US

