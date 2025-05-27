A public service announcement detailing the increased chance of death or serious injury while riding motorcycles in the summer at Davis-Monthan, Arizona, May 29, 2025. This video was created to highlight the importance of safe and alert driving to increase road safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 12:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|964662
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-NX073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111034193
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Motorcycle Safety PSA, by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.