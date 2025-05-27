The Commanders QR Code Dashboard is a system created by the U.S. Army Financial Management Command which allows qualified users to see what is going on at Army Military Pay Centers around the world with a mouse click.
This video gives how-to instruction to the user.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 11:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|964661
|VIRIN:
|250522-O-YX241-7997
|PIN:
|25052201
|Filename:
|DOD_111034187
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMPO Commanders QR Code Dashboard, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.