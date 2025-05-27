Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMPO Commanders QR Code Dashboard

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    The Commanders QR Code Dashboard is a system created by the U.S. Army Financial Management Command which allows qualified users to see what is going on at Army Military Pay Centers around the world with a mouse click.

    This video gives how-to instruction to the user.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 964661
    VIRIN: 250522-O-YX241-7997
    PIN: 25052201
    Filename: DOD_111034187
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: INDIANA, US

    USAFMCOM

