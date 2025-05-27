Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 CINC IEA Winner | Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Justin Dixon 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Let’s hear it for Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the 2025 CINC IEA winner!

    Every year, the Commander-In-Chief's Installation Excellence Award (CINC IEA) recognizes an installation that best utilizes its resources to support the mission and cultivate environments that provide innovative and creative ways of enhancing base-level services, facilities, and quality-of-life. In 2024, JBLE exceeded the standard, from their unmatched capabilities of F-22 Raptor pilots to the Air Force and Army integration at Fort Eustis’ deep-water port to their top-notch rail operations, and everything in between. JBLE embodies what it means to be a joint base through their dedication to modernizing infrastructure with cutting-edge technology, pioneering energy resilience through advanced cyber defense, and building a strong community that strengthens mission readiness.

    Their unwavering commitment to excellence in infrastructure, innovation, programs, equipment, and personnel has earned them this distinguished award. Please join us in congratulating them on this exceptional achievement!

    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 CINC IEA Winner | Joint Base Langley-Eustis, by Justin Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    civil engineers
    CE Airmen
    Air Force Civil Engineering
    CINC IEA
    CINC award winner
    Joint Base Langely-Eustis

