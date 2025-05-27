Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFMCOM ThinkTank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    The U.S. Army Financial Management Command created the "ThinkTank", an online tool to bring best ideas directly to USAFMCOM's leadership. ThinkTank is hosted on the USAFMCOM Sharepoint page.

    This video explains the procedures for using ThinkTank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 964658
    VIRIN: 250211-O-YX241-1113
    PIN: 25021102
    Filename: DOD_111034108
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFMCOM ThinkTank, by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download