In April, Pavements and Construction Equipment technicians from the 7 CES installed a Dead Man Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) in preparation for an airshow at Dyess AFB, TX.
The MAAS utilizes high-strength cables and buried dead man anchors to safely catch and decelerate aircraft during emergency landings or when standard braking systems fail. This mission-critical system is designed for rapid deployment, enabling swift aircraft recovery on damaged or temporary runways and reinforcing the USAF's posture in combat and contingency environments.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964656
|VIRIN:
|250530-O-VB769-1459
|Filename:
|DOD_111034074
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Protecting Pilots & Sustaining Airpower at Dyess AFB, by Anna Berrettini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.