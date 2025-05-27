Protecting Pilots & Sustaining Airpower at Dyess AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In April, Pavements and Construction Equipment technicians from the 7 CES installed a Dead Man Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) in preparation for an airshow at Dyess AFB, TX.



The MAAS utilizes high-strength cables and buried dead man anchors to safely catch and decelerate aircraft during emergency landings or when standard braking systems fail. This mission-critical system is designed for rapid deployment, enabling swift aircraft recovery on damaged or temporary runways and reinforcing the USAF's posture in combat and contingency environments.