    Protecting Pilots & Sustaining Airpower at Dyess AFB

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Anna Berrettini 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    In April, Pavements and Construction Equipment technicians from the 7 CES installed a Dead Man Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) in preparation for an airshow at Dyess AFB, TX.

    The MAAS utilizes high-strength cables and buried dead man anchors to safely catch and decelerate aircraft during emergency landings or when standard braking systems fail. This mission-critical system is designed for rapid deployment, enabling swift aircraft recovery on damaged or temporary runways and reinforcing the USAF's posture in combat and contingency environments.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964656
    VIRIN: 250530-O-VB769-1459
    Filename: DOD_111034074
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Dirt Boyz
    civil engineers
    Dyess AFB
    CE Airmen
    MAAS
    Air Force Civil Engineering

