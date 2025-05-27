Oscura Range Turkey Day Shoot

F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 54th Fighter Group conduct routine air-to-ground training exercises at the Ocscura Range at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 21, 2025. The range is used for live fire munition drops utilized by student pilots and other personnel, including Tactical Air Control Party Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964644
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-EJ253-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111033751
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
