Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oscura Range Turkey Day Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    49th Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 54th Fighter Group conduct routine air-to-ground training exercises at the Ocscura Range at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 21, 2025. The range is used for live fire munition drops utilized by student pilots and other personnel, including Tactical Air Control Party Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964644
    VIRIN: 250421-F-EJ253-1006
    Filename: DOD_111033751
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oscura Range Turkey Day Shoot, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    air power
    49th Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download