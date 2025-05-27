Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd LRS Fuels: Powering the Flying Tigers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    The 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight ensure aircraft stay mission ready at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 29, 2025. The flight maintains around the clock operation servicing all aircraft stationed at and visiting Moody AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964636
    VIRIN: 250529-F-JS667-3108
    Filename: DOD_111033549
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd LRS Fuels: Powering the Flying Tigers, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fuels
    23rd LRS
    23rd Wing
    2F0XX Fuels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download