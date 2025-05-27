U.S. Marines and French and German service members participate in a ceremony in Belleau, Aisne, France, May 24-25, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood, one of the most impactful battles Marines fought in WWI and one the Marine Corps commemorates every year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
The video contains music from a MARFOREUR/AF licensed asset from Audiomachine: Convergence by Mark John Petrie and Andrew Prahlow
