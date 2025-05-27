Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    107th Anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood

    AISNE, FRANCE

    05.30.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin, Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and French and German service members participate in a ceremony in Belleau, Aisne, France, May 24-25, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood, one of the most impactful battles Marines fought in WWI and one the Marine Corps commemorates every year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    The video contains music from a MARFOREUR/AF licensed asset from Audiomachine: Convergence by Mark John Petrie and Andrew Prahlow

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 09:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964625
    VIRIN: 250530-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111033416
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: AISNE, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 107th Anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood, by GySgt Donato Maffin, Cpl Jacob Richardson and Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    France
    Marines
    MARFOREUR/AF
    BelleauWood
    BelleauWood2025

