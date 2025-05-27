video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and French and German service members participate in a ceremony in Belleau, Aisne, France, May 24-25, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood, one of the most impactful battles Marines fought in WWI and one the Marine Corps commemorates every year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)



The video contains music from a MARFOREUR/AF licensed asset from Audiomachine: Convergence by Mark John Petrie and Andrew Prahlow