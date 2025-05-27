Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transforming TBI Detection (shorts)

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    Experts from the National Museum of Health and Medicine and the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence participate in a brain injury awareness Science Café, discussing the latest advancements in TBI diagnostic devices and their impact on clinical decision-making. Topics in the speaker series include FDA-cleared diagnostic tools, military-specific considerations, and future innovations in TBI care.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 10:33
    Location: US

    TBI
    Concussion
    FDA

