Experts from the National Museum of Health and Medicine and the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence participate in a brain injury awareness Science Café, discussing the latest advancements in TBI diagnostic devices and their impact on clinical decision-making. Topics in the speaker series include FDA-cleared diagnostic tools, military-specific considerations, and future innovations in TBI care.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 10:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964620
|VIRIN:
|250530-D-WY980-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111033406
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Transforming TBI Detection (shorts), by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
