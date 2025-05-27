Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Scott honors heritage, proves readiness in Warrior Challenge

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Scott Air Force Base participate in the Warrior Challenge at Scott AFB, Illinois, May 22, 2025. The semiannual event honors the legacy of the 155th Aero Squadron—America’s first night-bombing unit—which trained at Scott Field in 1918 before deploying to Europe. The challenge tested teams across six expeditionary-skills stations during a 7.5-mile ruck, reinforcing the 375th Air Mobility Wing’s commitment to cultivating readiness, teamwork and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman and Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 09:47
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Operational readiness exercise
    #lethality
    #MilitaryHealth
    #contentcollectionweek
    #WarriorEthos
    #WarriorEthos #Readiness

