Team Scott honors heritage, proves readiness in Warrior Challenge

U.S. Airmen assigned to Scott Air Force Base participate in the Warrior Challenge at Scott AFB, Illinois, May 22, 2025. The semiannual event honors the legacy of the 155th Aero Squadron—America’s first night-bombing unit—which trained at Scott Field in 1918 before deploying to Europe. The challenge tested teams across six expeditionary-skills stations during a 7.5-mile ruck, reinforcing the 375th Air Mobility Wing’s commitment to cultivating readiness, teamwork and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman and Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)
