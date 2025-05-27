Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What You’ll Learn in a STOP THE BLEED Course at Womack

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Dr. Maxwell Sirkin walks through what you’ll learn during a Stop the Bleed course at Womack Army Medical Center. These skills could make all the difference in an emergency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 09:48
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

