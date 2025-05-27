20th Special Forces Group Participate in Swift Response 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Italian special forces and Lithuanian National Volunteer Defense Forces soldiers participate in Swift Response 25 at Pabrade, Lithuania, May 8-18, 2025. Swift Response 25 is a multinational sub-exercise of DEFENDER 25 that deploys U.S. forces along with NATO Allies to rehearse integration for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)