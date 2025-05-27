20th Special Forces Group Participate in Swift Response 2025

Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Italian special forces and Lithuanian National Volunteer Defense Forces soldiers participate in Swift Response 25 at Pabrade, Lithuania, May 8-18, 2025. Swift Response 25 is a multinational sub-exercise of DEFENDER 25 that deploys U.S. forces along with NATO Allies to rehearse integration for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 08:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
