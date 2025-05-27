The U.S. Air Force 100th Security Forces Squadron commemorates National Police Week and honors the sacrifices of fallen defenders at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 19-23, 2025. Team Mildenhall paid tribute by hosting several events on base to recognize and remember those who gave their lives in service. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964605
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-DI187-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_111033065
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Honoring the brave: RAF Mildenhall observes national police week, by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS
