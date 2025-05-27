Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the brave: RAF Mildenhall observes national police week

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The U.S. Air Force 100th Security Forces Squadron commemorates National Police Week and honors the sacrifices of fallen defenders at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 19-23, 2025. Team Mildenhall paid tribute by hosting several events on base to recognize and remember those who gave their lives in service. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 05:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964605
    VIRIN: 250522-F-DI187-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111033065
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

