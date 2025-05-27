Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Special Forces Group Participates in Swift Response 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Italian special forces and Lithuanian National Volunteer Defense Forces soldiers participate in Swift Response 25 at Pabrade, Lithuania, May 8-18, 2025. Swift Response 25 is a multinational sub-exercise of DEFENDER 25 that deploys U.S. forces along with NATO Allies to rehearse integration for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 08:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964604
    VIRIN: 250512-A-OB588-2939
    Filename: DOD_111033064
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Special Forces Group Participates in Swift Response 2025, by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCUER
    OKGuard
    DefenderEurope
    Defender25
    SwiftResponse25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download