    Coast Guard Research and Development Center conducts unmanned search and rescue exercise

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    02.14.2025

    A U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center team conducts a search and rescue exercise near St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands on Feb. 14, 2025. The demonstration tested how unmanned surface and aircraft systems could support real-world search and rescue operations – including persistent surveillance, vessel inspection and person-in-the-water recovery under challenging conditions. The exercise was coordinated through a distributed command structure involving Customs and Border Protection’s Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Center and supported by Sector San Juan and Boat Forces Unit St. Thomas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g Jorge Wismar)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 23:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964586
    VIRIN: 250214-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111032645
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: ST. THOMAS, VI

    Coast Guard
    search and rescue

