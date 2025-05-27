Coast Guard Research and Development Center conducts unmanned search and rescue exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center team conducts a search and rescue exercise near St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands on Feb. 14, 2025. The demonstration tested how unmanned surface and aircraft systems could support real-world search and rescue operations – including persistent surveillance, vessel inspection and person-in-the-water recovery under challenging conditions. The exercise was coordinated through a distributed command structure involving Customs and Border Protection’s Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Center and supported by Sector San Juan and Boat Forces Unit St. Thomas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g Jorge Wismar)