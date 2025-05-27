Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. This year two members of the Mongolian Armed Forces participated in the competition. Alaska and Mongolia have been counterparts since 2003 through the State Partnership Program.
(Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 20:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964581
|VIRIN:
|250528-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111032505
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Can't Stop Me Now: Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2025, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.