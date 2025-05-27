Step by Step: Recovery Continues in Lake Lure and Chimney Rock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Before and after imagery from Lake Lure and Chimney Rock highlight the ongoing recovery efforts in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene, May 29, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to support local, state, and federal partners in restoring impacted communities and reducing future risk (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).