    Step by Step: Recovery Continues in Lake Lure and Chimney Rock

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Before and after imagery from Lake Lure and Chimney Rock highlight the ongoing recovery efforts in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene, May 29, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to support local, state, and federal partners in restoring impacted communities and reducing future risk (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964574
    VIRIN: 250529-A-FB511-9492
    Filename: DOD_111032403
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Step by Step: Recovery Continues in Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

    OPTIONS

