Before and after imagery from Lake Lure and Chimney Rock highlight the ongoing recovery efforts in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene, May 29, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to support local, state, and federal partners in restoring impacted communities and reducing future risk (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964574
|VIRIN:
|250529-A-FB511-9492
|Filename:
|DOD_111032403
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Step by Step: Recovery Continues in Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
