    F-22 Raptor full-length demonstration at Miami Beach with flares

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 24, 2025. The F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team highlights cutting-edge airpower, precision, skill, all while reinforcing public confidence in the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 18:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964572
    VIRIN: 250524-F-CC148-4001
    Filename: DOD_111032311
    Length: 00:11:49
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor full-length demonstration at Miami Beach with flares, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    F-22 Raptor
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team

