U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Hyundai Air and Sea show at Miami, Florida, May 24, 2025. The F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team highlights cutting-edge airpower, precision, skill, all while reinforcing public confidence in the Air Force’s ability to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964572
|VIRIN:
|250524-F-CC148-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111032311
|Length:
|00:11:49
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, F-22 Raptor full-length demonstration at Miami Beach with flares, by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
