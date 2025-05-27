Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 5th Armored Brigade develops unit-organic H2F Program

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Emily Ake 

    5th Armored Brigade

    The 5th Armored Brigade-organic Holistic Health and Fitness Program planted its roots on Dagger Field May 21-22 with a two-day program assessment to develop a way forward with the help of First Army Division West H2F Program leads out of Fort Cavazos, Texas. The #DaggerBrigade H2F Program is led by Capt. Chante Burnell, with the physical domain portion being led by Capt. Kristin McDaniel. We look forward to the future of our program which aims to enhance Soldier readiness and lethality by optimizing physical and non-physical performance, reducing injury rates, and improving rehabilitation.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 18:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964571
    VIRIN: 250521-A-PI656-1615
    Filename: DOD_111032310
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

