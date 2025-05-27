The 5th Armored Brigade develops unit-organic H2F Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964571" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 5th Armored Brigade-organic Holistic Health and Fitness Program planted its roots on Dagger Field May 21-22 with a two-day program assessment to develop a way forward with the help of First Army Division West H2F Program leads out of Fort Cavazos, Texas. The #DaggerBrigade H2F Program is led by Capt. Chante Burnell, with the physical domain portion being led by Capt. Kristin McDaniel. We look forward to the future of our program which aims to enhance Soldier readiness and lethality by optimizing physical and non-physical performance, reducing injury rates, and improving rehabilitation.