Dagger Brigade develops unit-organic H2F Program

The 5th Armored Brigade-organic Holistic Health and Fitness Program planted its roots on Dagger Field May 21-22 with a two-day program assessment to develop a way forward with the help of First Army Division West H2F Program leads out of Fort Cavazos, Texas. The #DaggerBrigade H2F Program is led by Capt. Chante Burnell, with the physical domain portion being led by Capt. Kristin McDaniel. We look forward to the future of our program which aims to enhance Soldier readiness and lethality by optimizing physical and non-physical performance, reducing injury rates, and improving rehabilitation.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964570
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-PI656-4247
|Filename:
|DOD_111032307
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
