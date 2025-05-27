Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H2F Physical Domain Platoon Competition

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Emily Ake 

    5th Armored Brigade

    As the 5th Armored Brigade-Organic Holistic Health and Fitness planning phase came to a close May 22, 2025, Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 5AR held a platoon competition of physical domain events. In the end, HHC/S2 platoon placed first, winning bragging rights and the prestigious Hammer to display in their section.

    Video ID: 964569
    VIRIN: 250522-A-PI656-4873
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H2F Physical Domain Platoon Competition, by 1LT Emily Ake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    H2F
    H2F; Holistic Health and Fitness; Dagger Brigade; First Army; OC/T

