H2F Physical Domain Platoon Competition

As the 5th Armored Brigade-Organic Holistic Health and Fitness planning phase came to a close May 22, 2025, Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 5AR held a platoon competition of physical domain events. In the end, HHC/S2 platoon placed first, winning bragging rights and the prestigious Hammer to display in their section.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964569
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-PI656-4873
|Filename:
|DOD_111032306
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
