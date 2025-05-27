H2F Physical Domain Platoon Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the 5th Armored Brigade-Organic Holistic Health and Fitness planning phase came to a close May 22, 2025, Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 5AR held a platoon competition of physical domain events. In the end, HHC/S2 platoon placed first, winning bragging rights and the prestigious Hammer to display in their section.