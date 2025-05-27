Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next Level Podcast - Episode 4

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Aaron Lebsack 

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    Brett Goldsmith, Ph.D., of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, recounts his journey from NIWC Pacific's New Professional program to the world of startups and venture capital, and back again. In a conversation with Burton Neuner, Ph.D., also of NIWC Pacific, Goldsmith explains why he traded profit-driven pursuits for a mission-driven focus, bridging the gap between microelectronics and the needs of warfighters. His return, he says, highlights aligning passion with purpose, emphasizing brand building, storytelling and "insane attention to detail" in connecting innovation to real-world impact. Goldsmith quotes Steve Jobs: "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become an NP at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 18:53
    Length: 01:05:47
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Research and Developement
    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific
    Micro Electronics
    New Professional Program

