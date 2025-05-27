Brett Goldsmith, Ph.D., of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, recounts his journey from NIWC Pacific's New Professional program to the world of startups and venture capital, and back again. In a conversation with Burton Neuner, Ph.D., also of NIWC Pacific, Goldsmith explains why he traded profit-driven pursuits for a mission-driven focus, bridging the gap between microelectronics and the needs of warfighters. His return, he says, highlights aligning passion with purpose, emphasizing brand building, storytelling and "insane attention to detail" in connecting innovation to real-world impact. Goldsmith quotes Steve Jobs: "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become an NP at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|964568
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-ZB499-1001
|PIN:
|250529
|Filename:
|DOD_111032281
|Length:
|01:05:47
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Next Level Podcast - Episode 4, by Aaron Lebsack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.