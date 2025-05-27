Buffalo District Supports WNY PRISM Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tim Noon, a biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, gave a presentation during a WNY PRISM training session about identifying invasive aquatic species, Buffalo, New York, May 20, 2025. The Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management was training boat stewards to work with boaters on the risk posed by invasive plant species being spread by boats. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)