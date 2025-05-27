Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buffalo District Supports WNY PRISM Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Tim Noon, a biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, gave a presentation during a WNY PRISM training session about identifying invasive aquatic species, Buffalo, New York, May 20, 2025. The Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management was training boat stewards to work with boaters on the risk posed by invasive plant species being spread by boats. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964558
    VIRIN: 250529-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111031865
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo District Supports WNY PRISM Training, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download